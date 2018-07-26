header decal
26 Jul 2018

Tottenham 4-1 Roma: 4 talking points as Lucas & Llorente net braces

Tottenham 4-1 Roma: 4 talking points as Lucas & Llorente net braces

It's never worth reading too much into pre-season friendlies, so let's read into what we learned - if anything - from Tottenham's win.

REUTERS/Denis Poroy

Tottenham recovered well from a nervous start against Roma to run out 4-1 winners in San Diego in what was their first fixture of the International Champions Cup. Patrik Schick opened the scoring for the third-best Italian side - with some neat footwork in the box - before a header from Fernando Llorente restored parity six minutes later.

