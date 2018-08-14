Tottenham: 2 alternative ways Mauricio Pochettino can use his squad

Tottenham became the first Premier League club in history not to sign a player over the summer transfer window, as Daniel Levy seemingly reneged on his promise that the cost of the new stadium wouldn't manifest itself in the club's transfer dealings.

Such a scenario lends itself to a cloud of negativity, but it's not as bad as some sections of the press would have you believe.

Whilst the decision not to strengthen is perhaps rooted in arrogance and could come back to haunt them come the end of the season, Tottenham's squad is still strong. Add to that Lucas Moura — who took time to settle in after his January arrival — and the expected re-integration of wantaway centre back Toby Alderweireld, plus the return to fitness of the World Cup stars and the season's complexion instantly improves.

Until such a time that Alderweireld does return, Mauricio Pochettino is expected to continue using the tried and tested 4-2-3-1 formation, as below.

It's the formation that Pochettino began his Tottenham career using and continued to do so throughout 2017/18 after he ditched the three-man defence as Alderweireld was increasingly ostracised from the group.

It was the same system deployed against Newcastle in the first game of the new campaign, perhaps indicative of his desire for continuity.

Here are two alternative ways the Argentine could make use of his personnel: