16 Apr 2018

Tottenham 1-3 Manchester City: 5 things we learned

Guardiola's team won at Wembley in style, sealing the title after Manchester United lost at West Brom 24 hours later.

(Photo credit: Wonker)

Manchester City returned to winning ways after scoring three past Tottenham at Wembley. 

They were good value for their 2-0 lead, with Gabriel Jesus scoring the first latching onto a defence-splitting through ball from Vincent Kompany. The second was converted by Ilkay Gundogan from the penalty spot although they were perhaps a little fortunate with replays showing Hugo Lloris had fouled Raheem Sterling outside the box. It was then Tottenham’s turn to ride their luck, after a dangerous challenge from Ben Davies caught Vincent Kompany and only resulted in a yellow card.

Christian Eriksen got one back for Tottenham just before the break, but Manchester City responded well in the second half with a dominant display, creating a number of chances and eventually killing the game in the 72nd minute.

They never would have imagined it happening this way, but Manchester United’s 0-1 home loss to West Brom the following day had City crowned Champions.

Here are five things we learned:

