Tottenham 1-0 Newcastle: 5 things we learned

Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

A nervy night at Wembley ended in celebration as Tottenham ground out an uninspired win.

﻿Often sloppy in possession and lacking sharpness to their cutting-edge, Tottenham’s win coupled with Huddersfield’s draw at Stamford Bridge secured their place among the Premier League’s official elite.

Harry Kane lit up Wembley for the 17th time this season, firing in a glorious shot early in the second half. It proved enough to shoot down the Magpies who huffed and puffed but could not prosper.

It’s no great secret that the Magpies need a new striker. The addition of a clinical scorer to their squad last night would quite possibly have seen them take at least a point from their journey.

Their three shots on target from 14 attempts only hints at the problems the likes of Dwight Gayle brings to Rafael Benitez’s side but this is already widely known.

So what else did we learn from Wembley last night?