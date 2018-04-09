Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons: Lineups, preview & prediction 4/9/18

The Raptors (58-22), who are now just trying to stay healthy having clinched home-court advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs, are coming off a 112-101 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

C. J. Miles scored 22 points while rookie OG Anunoby added a season-high 21. Raptors coach Dwane Casey sat starters DeMar DeRozan and Jonas Valanciunas, but Miles and Anunoby combined for ten of Toronto's 17 3-pointers. Norman Powell, filling in for DeRozan, had 13 points and four assists.

Detroit (38-42), who will miss the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years, were denied a third straight victory after a 130-117 defeat at Memphis on Sunday. Anthony Tolliver scored 19 points and Henry Ellenson added a career-high 17 as the Pistons had seven players in double figures but also had a porous defense that allowed the Grizzlies to shoot 57.8 percent and make 16 of 33 from beyond the arc.

Toronto, who have won the last five games between the teams, are trying to complete a season series sweep for the first time since winning all four games in 2009/10. The Raptors are also seeking their eighth victory in their last ten trips to Detroit.