The Real Russia: Goal Click opens up the country before the World Cup

(Photo credit: Goal Click)

Back in April, RealSport spoke to Matthew Barrett, the co-founder of Goal Click.

Goal Click is a global photography project, helping people understand each other through football. Approaching people from every coun﻿﻿try in the world (currently over 80), they give individuals the chance to tell stories that symbolise their country through football - all using one disposable analogue camera.

In the course of their project, they have found some utterly compelling stories; from civil war amputees in Sierra Leone and Kurdish football on the border with Islamic State, to Rwandan Genocide survivors, Serbian ultras, Mexican police or Bukatsu after-school sports clubs in Japan, and women’s football teams in Cape Verde and Nicaragua.

The Real Russia

Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, global photography project Goal Click has brought together photographers from across the country for a special project, Goal Click: Russia.

(Photo credit: Goal Click)

From Yekaterinburg to Kazan and Volgograd to Nizhny Novgorod, these photographers have documented the “real Russia” and Russian football culture through their own eyes - all using one disposable analogue camera each.

Seven photographers took photos in 13 locations throughout Russia, each with their own story to tell about the football in the country and the impact of the upcoming World Cup.

Photographer Sergey Novikov travelled to six Russian cities as part of the project. Sergey commented, “I documented public spaces that were significantly changed due to the 2018 World Cup - surfaces of our urban landscape, marked with visible objects that appeared to show the city’s involvement in the mass spectacle.”