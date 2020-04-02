The Last Of Us Part II delayed indefinitely due to coronavirus

Coronavirus takes yet another release away from gamers.

Coronavirus has taken many things from us as we attempt to flatten the global curve. Add The Last of Us Part 2 to that list.

Sony has officially announced The Last of Us Part 2 will be delayed indefinitely due to coronavirus.

Let’s go over what we know so far.

Coronavirus strikes again

Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

This isn’t the first game to be pushed back by coronavirus, and it certainly won’t be the last.

What’s to come for The Last of Us 2?

Even Ellie can’t hide from coronavirus

The Last of Us was a huge critically acclaimed success for Sony. It’s gripping story and haunting atmosphere alongside two fantastically written main characters brought gamers to the edge of their seats. And while fans have been anxiously awaiting more, that wait’s about to be a lot longer.

Now among the many delayed and cancelled video game projects in 2020, we don’t expect The Last of Us 2 to be the first out of the gate per Sony’s comments. This is because Sony cited coronavirus’ effect on the launch experience as the biggest reason for the delay. And we don’t expect the video game launch experience to be anywhere close to intact for a long time.

Next gen possibilities

Next gen consoles could be the real hope for gamers losing so much in 2020

While we will all be sad about this delay for awhile, it could mean better things for the title in the future. We expect plenty of time before Sony will be able to release The Last of Us Part II in the fashion they want to. This time could be used to bring the title to being a release game with the next generation consoles.

It’s hard not to get excited at the prospect of The Last of Us’ graphics on a PS5. The already amazing visuals the series have given us could be made breathtaking with the amazing specs Sony has put out.

Sony could also use another haymaker to put up numbers on PS5 release day and beat out Microsoft’s own exclusive offerings.

Sony’s coronavirus gameplan

Sony has many decisions to make around coronavirus

Sony has pushed back nearly the entirety of its catalog across games and film over the last few days, meaning The Last of Us 2 is far from the only bad news.

Other major developers should take note, and will likely follow suit delaying most of 2020’s expected releases.

This means you should expect very little new in the calendar year. With that, feel free to join the thousands that will be channeling their grief into yet another Last of Us playthrough.