25 Mar 2018

Sydney Roosters vs Newcastle Knights: Five things we learned

The Roosters have claimed their second win for the 2018 season, courtesy of a resounding 38-8 victory over the Knights.

In the last match of round 3, the Roosters have produced yet another clinical performance, this time against the previously undefeated Knights. The Chooks simply had too much class for the Novocastrians, as they ran away with the match, 38-8. In the process, they ensured the former Roosters contingent of Mitchell Pearce, Aidan Guerra, Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Connor Watson would return with their teammates to the Hunter empty-handed.

