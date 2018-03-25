Sydney Roosters vs Newcastle Knights: Five things we learned

In the last match of round 3, the Roosters have produced yet another clinical performance, this time against the previously undefeated Knights. The Chooks simply had too much class for the Novocastrians, as they ran away with the match, 38-8. In the process, they ensured the former Roosters contingent of Mitchell Pearce, Aidan Guerra, Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Connor Watson would return with their teammates to the Hunter empty-handed.