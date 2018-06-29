Sydney Roosters vs Melbourne Storm: Five things we learned

The Storm have taken a step towards defending their premiership with a hard-fought 9-8 victory over a heartbroken Roosters outfit, in what was a bruising encounter.

With this victory, the Storm not only surged into the top four, but they ensured that their former longtime servant, Cooper Cronk, would leave empty-handed against his former team. Moreover, they would claim a fourth consecutive victory, while ceasing the Roosters’ own four-match winning streak. They also reversed the result of the corresponding Adelaide fixture from last year, given the Chooks pipped them by an identical margin.

Here are five things we learned from this match.