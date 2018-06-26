Sweden vs Mexico: 5 things to look forward to

REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

On Wednesday, Mexico and Sweden battle out to make it through to the knock-out stages of the World Cup.

Mexico have more or less qualified for the Round of 16 in Russia. They need to either avoid defeat against Sweden or have South Korea deny Germany victory to be assured of their place in the knockout stage of the competition.

They’ll be eager to top the group, though, as a probable meeting with Brazil awaits the second-placed team in Group F depending on how Group E unfolds.

Sweden will still be reeling after their stunning loss to Germany last week. Toni Kroos’s free kick at the death was a gut punch to Sweden and now they need to upset the dominant Mexicans to be certain of advancing in the tournament.

This is far from a dead rubber as both teams have all to play for. Here are five things to look forward to in the tie: