header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

08 Jul 2018

Sweden 0-2 England: 5 talking points as Three Lions reach first semi-final since 1990

Sweden 0-2 England: 5 talking points as Three Lions reach first semi-final since 1990

It really might just be coming home after England swept Sweden aside to reach their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years.

Jump To

REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

For the first time since Italia 90, the Three Lions are in the World Cup semi-final as headed goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli either side of halftime ensured Sweden were dispatched of. England will now face Croatia in Moscow on Wednesday.

Set pieces proved decisive once more as Leciester City centre-back Maguire opened the scoring after half an hour with a powerful header from Ashley Young's corner.

Read more on Harry Maguire's future HERE.

England's lead swiftly came under threat, with the brilliant Jordan Pickford superbly denying Marcus Berg, before Alli made it 2-0 in the 58th minute, connecting with Jesse Lingard's first time cross.

Pickford - determined to keep his first World Cup clean sheet - twice more kept out Viktor Claesson and Berg as England held on to ensure they progressed to their fourth semi-final at the Swedes' expense.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy