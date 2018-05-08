Swansea City vs Southampton: 5 things to look forward to

REUTERS/Andrew Yates

This match is a proverbial 'Six Pointer' if there ever was one.

Swansea City and Southampton prepare to do battle on Tuesday night in what will be the biggest game of the relegation battle for both sides.

With only two matches remaining, defeat is not an option. Southampton's valiant effort against Everton at the weekend was cruelly ruined by a late, late deflected Tom Davies goal deep into stoppage time.

The strike stripped Saints of two precious points as the draw saw them climb out of the bottom three.

Swansea's untimely, narrow defeat away at Bournemouth saw Carlos Carvalhal's men slip into the drop zone on goal difference.

With both teams on 33 points, a win for either will go a very long way to ensuring survival.