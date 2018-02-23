header decal
23 Feb 2018

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough: 5 things to look out for in the Wear-Tees Derby

Sunderland host local rivals Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend, as they look to claw back valuable points in the race for survival

(Photo credit: Eric Harlow)

Middlesbrough make the short trip North to Wearside this weekend, looking to make it six wins in a row in all competitions against Sunderland.

The Black Cats are marooned at the bottom of the Championship table and are desperate for points. 

Even the good feeling from their recent three-goal comeback against Bristol City has all but dissipated after weak defeats to Brentford and Bolton.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough dispatched Sunderland's fellow relegation strugglers Hull City 3-1 on Tuesday evening. 

But two wins and two defeats in their last four means their form is difficult to pin down as they struggle to put together a credible play-off challenge.

What are the key moments to look out for at the Stadium of Light?

