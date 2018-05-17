Stoke City signing top's RealSport's 5 worst loan signings in last season’s Premier League

Reuters/PETER POWELL

There were 33 loan signings made by Premier League sides across the two transfer windows last season. 18 during the summer then another 15 in January.

Of these deals, three players failed to see any action at all for the first team while others have had their deals turned permanent by their new club after sufficiently impressing.

Like any transfer, varying amounts of success was achieved by the clubs who dabbled in this market. With the benefit of hindsight and limiting choices to only one player per club, below are the 5 worst loan deals of last season.