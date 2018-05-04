Steven Gerrard: “I knew Rangers was for me”

Reuters/SCOTT HEPPELL

There has been a lot of debate over the last week about Steven Gerrard and whether he is the right man to take Rangers forward.

Today, Gerrard was introduced to the press and his message was clear - this was an opportunity too big to turn down. He also announced that his former teammate Gary McAllister will join him as his assistant manager.

“I got a feeling in my stomach. It was a special feeling. I knew Rangers were for me.”

For Rangers fans, this will be music to their ears. For so long they have watched as Celtic have dominated domestically and in Old Firms. Now, these long-suffering fans can get behind a huge name who is clearly delighted to be here.

Gerrard also had some words for the support: “The supporters is a big reason for me coming here.”

The fanbase at Ibrox is notorious for its support, with crowds of 40,000+ attending division three games just a few years ago. Now, these fans have an icon to cling onto.

Big pressure?

I’m looking forward to the schooling. Pressure is not a bad thing for me.

I’ve had it since I left school. I know it’s going to come. There will be lots of scrutiny, but that’s what I love.

Bring it on!”

It is hard to argue with Gerrard here, yes this job has pressure but so does being Liverpool and England captain. If anyone can deal with the pressures of the Old Firm it is Gerrard.

The aura of the new boss was one of cool calmness - perfect for a job with such scrutiny.

What are the targets?

“Winning.” Both Gerrard and Rangers owner Dave King are on the same page with this one.

While fans often want clear-cut ambitions, for Rangers that target has to be winning games. Celtic have dominated Scottish football and the Gers have continually struggled over the past few seasons.

For Rangers, winning has to be the objective and as Dave King said - winning will eventually lead to titles.

Lack of experience?

The only box Steven didn’t tick was he hadn’t managed before.But he ticked every other box.Other managers may have experience but a lot of that experience wasn’t very good.Steven’s character outweighs his lack of experience."

Dave King certainly does not believe that experience is a factor. Gerrard himself feels that his assistant, McAlistair will help make up for that one question mark on his CV.

“He’ll be a big rock for me. He was very excited when I spoke to him. He has experience of managing.The way he carries himself. I couldn’t have asked anyone better to help me. He treats people well.”

Biggest signing in Scottish football for several years

King and Rangers believe that Gerrard’s appointment is a pinnacle moment for Scottish football - it is hard to disagree,

Now football fans can get excited about the potential rebirth of a true Old Firm rivalry on the pitch. Gerrard should be afforded the time to build a contending team at Rangers and, if his first press conference is to go by, he will be more than up for the challenge.

