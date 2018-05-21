State of Origin: Three Maroons players who may not make the cut

The Maroons sealed yet another State of Origin shield in a 2-1 series win last year, making it 11 wins in the last 12 years, but with a renewed vigour amongst the New South Wales camp and the likes of Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston calling time on their illustrious careers for Queensland, coach Kevin Walters and the selectors could spring a surprise or two when the side is named next weekend.

With that in mind, we take a look at three players who were selected last season, but may not make the cut for game one 2018.