header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

21 May 2018

State of Origin: Three Maroons players who may not make the cut

State of Origin: Three Maroons players who may not make the cut

Famed for their loyalty at the selection table, could the Queensland Maroons dump a few incumbent stars in a bid to maintain dominance.

Jump To

The Maroons sealed yet another State of Origin shield in a 2-1 series win last year, making it 11 wins in the last 12 years, but with a renewed vigour amongst the New South Wales camp and the likes of Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston calling time on their illustrious careers for Queensland, coach Kevin Walters and the selectors could spring a surprise or two when the side is named next weekend.

With that in mind, we take a look at three players who were selected last season, but may not make the cut for game one 2018.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy