State of Origin: Queensland Player Ratings

Queensland has fallen victim to a young New South Wales side in the opening game of the 2018 State of Origin series but how did the team go as individuals?

Michael Morgan - 6

Filled in admirably at fullback and came up with some clutch tackles at the back end of the game, but unfortunately for Queensland is no Billy Slater.

Valentine Holmes - 8

Great performance from Valentine Holmes including a longe-range intercept try that kept his side in the game, converted all goals and ran for over 200 metres.

Greg Inglis - 8

﻿A true captains performance from Inglis, did everything he could to inspire his team by leading through his actions. Will make a great Queensland captain.

Will Chambers - 4

Had some nice moments but came up with a costly error that led to the Blues first try, lost his composure in the key moments.

Dane Gagai - 7

Played through an injury to his finger sustained in the week, took the tough carries and didn't let anyone down.

Cameron Munster - 6

Look dangerous all night but couldn't quite capitalise on the chances he created. Will continue to grow in the Origin arena.

Ben Hunt - 9

Outstanding performance from the new Queensland halfback. Defended excellently and popped up wherever he was needed, finished with a try-assist and a 40/20. Couldn't have done more to help his side.

Dylan Napa - 6

Did his best to contain a strong New South Wales forward pack, ran hard and tackled hard. Tough player.

Andrew McCullough - 7

Notched up 50 tackles in a solid debut before being replaced for Anthony Milford. Could've run the ball more but did his very best .

Jarrod Wallace - 5

Struggled to make ground against a tough Blues forward pack, will need to lift his game in future Origins.

Gavin Cooper - 6

A safe and reliable performance from Cooper tonight, did his job and was solid in defense.

Felise Kaufusi - 5

Mixed night for Kaufusi, made some good tackles and ran hard but a few misreads in defense and costly mis-tackles let him down.

Josh McGuire - 8

Great performance especially when considering he hasn't played football in a month. One of Queensland's only forwards to trouble the Blues.

Anthony Milford - 3

Entered the game late and had little impact. Looks out of his depth in the Origin arena, in Hindsight Kevin Walters might've left McCullough out there.

Josh Papalii - 7

Very good performance from the Raiders enforcer, made ground with the ball and made his tackles.

Coen Hess - 5

Tried hard but like many Queensland forwards had little impact against a tough opposition. Effort was there and will probably retain his spot for game two.

Jai Arrow - 6

Limited game-time but shined when out on the field, Queensland will need him to play bigger minutes in game two, definition of an Origin player.

Do you agree with our Queensland player ratings? Let us know in the comments below.