Spurs? Arsenal? Liverpool? Chelsea? United? Who will lose out in the race for the top four?

(Photo credit: Paul)

With Manchester City now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League with 12 games to play, it seems as though the rest of the top six have fixed their sights firmly on the remaining top-four spots.

Pep Guardiola's side still have Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs to play in the league so the cup might not be as close to the Etihad trophy cabinet as it seems but, even if the title does somehow slip away, one of the top four spots is accounted for. They are a remarkable 20 points ahead of fifth-place Tottenham.

The other 'big six' sides are considerably more evenly matched. Just seven points separate second from fifth and each of the sides involved are curiously capable of looking both unstoppable and unwatchable on their day.

﻿Liverpool and Arsenal have attacks to fear but notoriously comical defences. Manchester United have somehow managed to stay second in the league all season without ever really convincing anybody of how good they are.

Antonio Conte looks to be pouring petrol around Stamford Bridge before striking a match and making his exit and Spurs are always one injury to Harry Kane or Christian Eriksen away from a big struggle.﻿

Two of them won't make it. Who will it be?