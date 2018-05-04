Tottenham: Mawson and Bertrand could be the next generation at Spurs

Reuters/PETER POWELL

£65 million seems a high price for two players currently embroiled in relegation battles but the Daily Express are reporting that Spurs are happy to part with the money.

Mawson will cost around £40 million and former Chelsea player Bertrand will cost £25 million.

However, it will be interesting to see if those prices fluctuate depending on who gets relegated in the coming weeks.

Alfie Mawson

Former Barnsley player, Alfie Mawson, has enjoyed a superb couple of seasons since moving to Swansea in 2016 for £5 million.

The 24-year-old has made 71 appearances for the Swans and scored seven goals - not bad for a centre back. His presence from set-pieces has been key as Swansea can rely on him to chip in with important goals.

Spurs will look at Mawson as a potential captain in the future and an ideal replacement for Alderweireld who is expected to leave the club this summer.

For Mawson, this move will give him a chance to establish himself at a top club and learn from the experienced Jan Vertonghen.

Overall, this looks like a great move for all parties, though the £40 million price tag seems a bit on the high side. That being said, it can be hard to judge how much players are worth because of the steep rise in revenues for Premier League clubs.

Ryan Bertrand

Danny Rose has been unhappy at Spurs for the last season because of the financial situation at the club. The left back earns less than his former teammate Kyle Walker pays in taxes at Manchester City.

It can be no surprise then to see Spurs scouring the market for a new dynamic left back.

Bertrand may be considered a downgrade to Rose, but the Southampton full back is built in a similar way to Rose. Both are defensively responsible yet possess magnificent attacking talents that shape their teams style.

Southampton have relied upon Bertrand over the last few seasons to build attacks and the Saints will greatly miss him.

If Spurs are to lose Rose this summer, Bertrand feels like a ready-made replacement.

Big enough names?

The one knock on both of these potential transfers is the fact that Spurs do not seem to be getting any better from it. Swapping Alderweireld and Rose for Mawson and Bertrand seems a downgrade.

For Spurs fans, these transfers reek of the lack of ambition that Danny Rose complained about last summer. These players are good players but they are not players that will take the club to the infamous next level.

﻿Mauricio Pochettino has done a magnificent job of making Spurs into perennial contenders for honours, but he needs more resources if they are to make any progress next season.

