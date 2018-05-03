header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

03 May 2018

Southampton? Swansea? Huddersfield? Stoke? Who's going down?

Southampton? Swansea? Huddersfield? Stoke? Who's going down?

In one of the most arresting relegation battles in Premier League history, here are the teams who could be going down.

Jump To
link decal

Thorny situation for West Brom

link decal

Just out of the soup

link decal

Too close to call

link decal

Doomed

link decal

Right on, Brighton

link decal

Hammer time

link decal

D-Day

Thorny situation for West Brom

Just out of the soup

Too close to call

Doomed

Right on, Brighton

Hammer time

D-Day

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy