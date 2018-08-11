South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Sydney Roosters: Five things we learned

The Roosters have emerged victorious in rugby league’s ultimate grudge match, defeating the Rabbitohs 18-14. It was a courageous performance by the Chooks, as they toppled their bitter rivals, despite seeing less of the ball and completing at just 70% of their sets, as well as finishing the match with fewer players. They were ultimately rewarded with top spot, where they will remain pending the outcome of Sunday’s other grudge match between the Storm and Sharks.

You can bet that both sides will be barracking for the Sharks in that match, as the Storm are a direct threat to them in more ways than the minor premiership. For the Bunnies, they had a chance to sound another warning to their rivals, however they fell just short. Here are five things we learned from the match: