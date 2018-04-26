Despite the injuries to key players, Matt Gillett and Andrew McCullough, the Broncos have demonstrated courage in spades to defy the odds and claim victory over the Rabbitohs in Sydney. The result has put a dampener on the 250th game celebrations for Rabbitohs skipper, Greg Inglis. Here are five things we learned from the match tonight:
News
26 Apr 2018
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos: Five things we learned
The Broncos have defied the odds with a courageous 24-20 victory over the Rabbitohs.
Jump To