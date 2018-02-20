Sevilla vs Manchester United: 5 things to expect

Wednesday night’s meeting between Manchester United and Sevilla is the first competitive meeting between two clubs with enormous European pedigree. Between them, they have 12 European trophies, six apiece.

Manchester United’s European wins go back further - Matt Busby won their first European Cup in 1968, and Sir Alex Ferguson added two more in 1999 and 2007, as well as a Cup Winners Cup and Super Cup in 1991.

After his retirement, a brief, barren spell of making no impact in Europe ended as they won the Europa League last season. After finishing sixth in the league, their Europa League win qualified them for this season’s Champions League.

Recent years have seen Sevilla go through their most successful period in history. Manchester United ended the Spanish club's run of three consecutive Europa League wins between 2014 and 2016 (making it a total of five in eleven years) though they didn’t contest the trophy once making the Champions League knockouts last season - that they've repeated that again shows a club who have stepped forward.

Here are five things to look forward to from the fixture: