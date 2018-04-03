header decal
03 Apr 2018

Sevilla: 4 players who could hurt Bayern Munich

Ahead of Tuesday night's Champions League quarter final, RealSport look at four Sevilla players who could damage Bayern Munich.

(Photo credit: Дмитрий Садовников)

Sevilla are an odd team. It does not seem inconceivable that they might somehow knock Bayern Munich out of the Champions League, and in between the two legs take a hammering at Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Vincenzo Montella's side are wildly inconsistent and occasionally shambolic. But they are equally capable of producing a shock result. 

No one expected Sevilla to eliminate Manchester United in the last 16, yet they did. No one expected Sevilla to end Barcelona's unbeaten La Liga record on Sunday, yet they very nearly did, denied late on by the brilliance of Lionel Messi.

Which Sevilla team will turn up against Bayern remains to be seen. They are unquestionably the underdogs, but perhaps that suits them better. 

Jupp Heynckes will be aware, too, that complacency must be avoided. Sevilla have a number of talented players - as Jose Mourinho pointed out in the wake of his side's defeat to the Spaniards - and have shown they are capable of competing with the best.

Here are four players Bayern will need to look out for on Tuesday evening...

