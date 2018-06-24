Saudia Arabia vs Egypt: 5 things to look forward to

REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

As a spectacle, the World Cup has hardly failed to deliver this summer.

However, with both Egypt and Saudi Arabia failing to pick up any points so far in Group A, this fixture offers up the first dead rubber of the tournament.

This does not mean, however, that the game has nothing to offer the neutral. With Mohamed Salah under fire after having appeared in photos with a Chechen leader last week, Egypt still searching for their first points in a World Cup and Saudi Arabia being criticised for trying to play attractive football, the game is anything but boring.

Here are five things to look forward to from the game: