News 17 Mar 2018 Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz: Lineups, preview & prediction 3/17/18 Utah have now won eight games in a row, and will be expecting to make it nine when they host Sacramento on Saturday. Jump To Three keys to the game Matchup to watch Utah Jazz predicted starting lineup Sacramento Kings predicted starting lineup Fantasy tip Betting tip Prediction TV info Three keys to the gameMatchup to watchUtah Jazz predicted starting lineupSacramento Kings predicted starting lineupFantasy tipBetting tipPredictionTV info