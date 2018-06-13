header decal
13 Jun 2018

Russia vs Saudi Arabia: 5 things to look forward to

Host nation Russia get the 2018 World Cup underway as they face Saudi Arabia in the first match in Group A.

Three years, eleven months and one day: the time between Mario Gotze's injury-time heroics at the 2014 World Cup final and the first kick of the 2018 World Cup.

It's been a long wait, a long four years but the next edition of the month-long festival of football is finally upon us. 

Brazil, Germany and France lead the way in the pre-kick off favourites charts but all of that will matter none to both Russia and Saudi Arabia when they emerge onto the Luzhniki pitch in front of a sell-out crowd.

Group A is far from a formality and both teams will look to get their campaigns off to the best possible start.

