Roma 0-2 AC Milan: Academy kids push Milan into Champions League race

(Photo credit: Maarten van Damme)
Serie A’s Sunday night spotlight shined brightly on the Stadio Olimpico for Milan’s visit to Roma.
The in-form Rossoneri piled more misery on their struggling hosts, comprehensively controlling the game from start to finish.
A pair of homegrown goalscorers gave Gennaro Gattuso’s men a 2-0 victory and put Champions League dreams into the minds of success-starved Milanisti.
Kolby Kuwitzky has four takeaways from the night the world of Italian football had to admit that, yes, Milan might just be back.