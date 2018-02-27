header decal
27 Feb 2018

Roma 0-2 AC Milan: Academy kids push Milan into Champions League race

Gennaro Gattuso's rejuvenation of AC Milan continued on Sunday with a win over Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

(Photo credit: Maarten van Damme)

Serie A’s Sunday night spotlight shined brightly on the Stadio Olimpico for Milan’s visit to Roma. 

The in-form Rossoneri piled more mise﻿ry on their struggling hosts, comprehensively controlling the game from start to finish. 

A pair of hom﻿egrown goalscorers gave Gennaro Gattuso’s men a 2-0 victory and put Champions League dreams into the minds of success-starved Milanisti. 

Kolby Kuwitzky ha﻿s four takeaways from the night the world of Italian football had to admit that, yes, Milan might just be back.

