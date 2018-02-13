Real Madrid vs PSG: 5 things to expect

Shortly after the draw for this last 16 tie was made, Real Madrid all but forfeited the league title in their 3-0 loss at home in El Clásico.

﻿Since that fixture, over seven weeks ago, there’s been a sense that this two-legged tie with PSG will save Zinedine Zidane’s job or provide the final nail in his coffin.

Likewise, his opposite number, Unai Emery needs to prove he can take scalps in Europe to stay in the job, after the horror show against Barcelona last season - being 12 points clear in Ligue 1 isn’t enough.

There’s never been quite such a protracted build-up for a last 16 tie and rarely has one felt so consequential.

Here are five things to expect: