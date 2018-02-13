header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

13 Feb 2018

Real Madrid vs PSG: 5 things to expect

Real Madrid vs PSG: 5 things to expect

Both managers face significant pressure in the biggest fixture of the season so far as they go into the most intriguing match of the Round of 16.

Jump To

Shortly after the draw for this last 16 tie was made, Real Madrid all but forfeited the league title in their 3-0 loss at home in El Clásico. 

﻿Since that fixture, over seven weeks ago, there’s been a sense that this two-legged tie with PSG will save Zinedine Zidane’s job or provide the final nail in his coffin. 

Likewise, his opposite number, Unai Emery needs to prove he can take scalps in Europe to stay in the job, after the horror show against Barcelona last season - being 12 points clear in Ligue 1 isn’t enough. 

There’s never been quite such a protracted build-up for a last 16 tie and rarely has one felt so consequential. 

Here are five things to expect:

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy