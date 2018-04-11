Real Madrid vs Liverpool? Liverpool vs Roma? The best potential Champions League semifinals

(Photo credit: David Flores)

At this point of the Champions League, only Manchester City and AS Roma have booked their places in the semifinals of the competition with Juventus, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Sevilla fighting out for the final two spots on Wednesday night.

With Juventus needing to overturn a deficit that has never before been overturned in the history of the competition, it is fairly safe to say that Real Madrid will knock them out.

Over in Germany, Sevilla need to reverse a 2-1 loss at home to have any hope of progressing. Against a Bayern Munich who have rarely conceded two goals at the Allianz Arena this season and never lost when they have done so, it's not looking good for them.

On Friday, once the dust has settled in European competition, the draw will be made for the semifinal stages which kick off later in the month. Here are the most intriguing combinations: