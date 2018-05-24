header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

24 May 2018

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Champions League Final Combined XI

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Champions League Final Combined XI

Oli Stein picks his combined Real Madrid and Liverpool XI ahead of Saturday's Champions League final in Kyiv.

Jump To

REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy