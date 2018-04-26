header decal
26 Apr 2018

Real Madrid: 5 World Cup players who could be their next Galactico signing

The Spanish super club have a habit of signing the World Cup's standout player.

(Photo credit: Roger Gorączniak)

Real Madrid often sign the World Cup's most outstanding player. 

In 2006, they signed Italy's World Cup winning captain Fabio Cannavaro. In 2010, they signed Mesut Ozil from Werder Bremen as the outstanding player of Joachim Löw's youthful Germany side. In 2014, they signed James Rodriguez, the top scorer of the tournament.

But in the four seasons since the last World Cup, Real Madrid have not made any massively expensive signings.  They have banked a huge amount though in the sales of Alvaro Morata, Ozil, James, Jese, Danilo, and Ángel di María. 

Gareth Bale increasingly looks like he is being frozen out, and there are reports that Karim Benzema will also depart. Madrid will have space to fill within their first team and a lot of funds to reinvest into their depleted squad.

Under the stewardship of president Florentino Perez, Real Madrid broke the world transfer record on five occasions since the year 2000. Never underestimate their craving for a Galactico signing. 

Here are five players who could potentially join the Spanish giants:

