Real Madrid: 5 talking points as Lopetegui is named Zidane's successor

REUTERS/Susana Vera

Just as it was the case when Real Madrid held an impromptu press conference to announce Zinedine Zidane's departure a few short weeks ago, the news of his replacement is a bolt from the blue.

Nobody, not least the bookies, even considered the possibility that Spain coach Julen Lopetegui would be the one to step into the biggest job in football.

Not least because he signed a contract extension with the national team as recently as May 22nd (just nine days before there was a vacancy at the Spanish giants).

Here are the immediate talking points from the shock appointment: