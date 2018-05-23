header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

23 May 2018

Real Madrid: 5 players set to leave the Bernabeu this summer

Real Madrid: 5 players set to leave the Bernabeu this summer

Another busy summer is on the horizon at the Bernabeu, with big-names likely both incoming and outgoing.

Jump To

REUTERS/Juan Medina

Real Madrid may have reached a third successive Champions League final, aiming for a fourth trophy in five years, but their domestic failings this season make it certain that Real Madrid will freshen their squad for next campaign.

Last summer, Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez, Mariano Diaz and Pepe led a host of first-team squad departures, leaving the current version more slim-lined and youthful.

RealSport take a look at five players who could be on their way out of Madrid this summer as Zinedine Zidane prepares for another busy transfer window.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy