Real Madrid: 5 players set to leave the Bernabeu this summer

REUTERS/Juan Medina

Real Madrid may have reached a third successive Champions League final, aiming for a fourth trophy in five years, but their domestic failings this season make it certain that Real Madrid will freshen their squad for next campaign.

Last summer, Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez, Mariano Diaz and Pepe led a host of first-team squad departures, leaving the current version more slim-lined and youthful.

RealSport take a look at five players who could be on their way out of Madrid this summer as Zinedine Zidane prepares for another busy transfer window.