Real Madrid: 4 things Zinedine Zidane must do to save his job

(Photo credit: power axle)

If he was anybody else, Zinedine Zidane would have been sacked by now.

Real Madrid are in fourth place in LaLiga, 19 points behind runaway table-toppers Barcelona. After two Champions Leagues in the past two seasons, the decline has been astonishing, with real doubts growing about Zidane’s suitability for the job.

﻿To his detractors, he is a mere ‘facilitator’, eschewing detailed tactical instruction in favour of letting big players do his thinking for him.

After battering Valencia 4-1 at the Mestalla last weekend, it looked like Los Merengues had turned the corner.

On Saturday, however, the Madridistas laboured to a 2-2 draw at Levante, remaining one point behind Marcelino’s side in 3rd place.

Zidane’s job and legacy looks precarious; if he is to stay beyond this season, there are four things he must do sooner rather than later.