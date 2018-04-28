News 28 Apr 2018 Premier League 17/18 Week 36: Huddersfield Town vs Everton – Lineups, Preview and Prediction Huddersfield aim for a first win in 62 years over Everton as they welcome a Toffees team thinking more about the future Jump To 15:00 BST, Saturday 28th April, John Smith’s Stadium (Huddersfield, England) Last Time Out Huddersfield Town Lineup Everton Lineup Talking Points 15:00 BST, Saturday 28th April, John Smith’s Stadium (Huddersfield, England)Last Time OutHuddersfield Town LineupEverton LineupTalking Points