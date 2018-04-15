News 15 Apr 2018 Premier League 17/18 Week 34: Newcastle United vs Arsenal – Lineups, Preview and Prediction The resurgent Magpies welcome the travel sick Gunners in an attempt to break the North Londoner's hoodoo over them Jump To 13:30 BST, Sunday 15th April, St James’ Park (Newcastle, England) Sky Sports Last Time Out Newcastle United Lineup Arsenal Lineup Talking Points 13:30 BST, Sunday 15th April, St James’ Park (Newcastle, England) Sky SportsLast Time OutNewcastle United LineupArsenal LineupTalking Points