News 31 Mar 2018 Premier League 17/18 Week 32: Brighton vs Leicester City - Lineups, Preview and Prediction The Seagulls take on the Foxes as Brighton look to make a final push for safety against a side hoping to have just turned a corner Jump To 15:00 BST, Saturday 31st March, Amex Stadium (Brighton, England) Last Time Out Brighton Lineup Leicester City Lineup Talking Points 15:00 BST, Saturday 31st March, Amex Stadium (Brighton, England)Last Time OutBrighton LineupLeicester City LineupTalking Points