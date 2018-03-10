News 10 Mar 2018 Premier League 17/18 Week 30: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace- Lineups, Preview and Prediction The Blues head into South-West London where the Eagles lie in wait, looking to add more misery to Chelsea’s dwindling season Jump To 17:30 GMT, Saturday 10th March, Stamford Bridge (London, England) BT Sport Last Time Out Chelsea Lineup Crystal Palace Lineup Talking Points 17:30 GMT, Saturday 10th March, Stamford Bridge (London, England) BT SportLast Time OutChelsea LineupCrystal Palace LineupTalking Points