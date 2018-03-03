News 03 Mar 2018 Premier League 17/18 Week 29: Swansea City vs West Ham United -Lineups, Preview and Prediction The Hammers are out for the Swans but a 3-goal win for the home team will see them overtake the East Londoners Jump To 15:00 GMT, Saturday 3rd March, Liberty Stadium (Swansea, Wales) Last Time Out Last Time Out Swansea Lineup West Ham United Lineup Talking Points 15:00 GMT, Saturday 3rd March, Liberty Stadium (Swansea, Wales)Last Time OutLast Time OutSwansea LineupWest Ham United LineupTalking Points