Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo will win the World Cup Golden Boot

Reuters/IVAN ALVARADO

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest goalscorer in the world at the moment.

His Real Madrid side won another Champions League this past season and his goal-scoring record is showing no signs of slowing at club or international level.

Four goals already represents a great return for Ronaldo and he even netted a hat trick in game one against Spain.

Here are the reasons why he will win the World Cup Golden Boot:

He has already proved himself against Spain

While Harry Kane may top the scoring charts, he has scored his goals against Tunisia and Panama - hardly the most difficult of opponents.

Ronaldo has already proven that he can score against the best teams at the tournament, and his hat-trick against Spain shows he is a threat against absolutely everyone at the tournament.

Reuters/MURAD SEZER

The reality for Portugal is that all of their attacks go through Ronaldo so he is always likely to find the net.

He will have been disappointed to have missed a penalty against Iran, but ultimately Ronaldo has been superb, so far at the tournament.

Can Portugal go far?

To be the top scorer at the tournament a player generally needs his team to go far. Can Portugal get through to the latter rounds?

They face Uruguay next and will run into either France or Argentina in the quarter-finals if they get there.

Admittedly, this is probably as difficult a route you could go through but with Ronaldo on their side, Portugal have as good a chance as any of making it into the semi-finals.

Ronaldo’s goal-scoring record

Ronaldo netted 44 goals in 44 games this past season for Real Madrid and over his last 30 international games he has scored 30 goals.

Ronaldo is nearly a guarantee to score in every game he plays, a record better than everyone currently at the World Cup.

Reuters/KAI PFAFFENBACH

A Portugal progression will rely on that record continuing and you will be hard-pressed to find anyone who would bet against Ronaldo and Portugal making it into the later rounds.

At Euro 2016, Portugal managed to find a way to win the whole tournament. You may not find many people tipping them to do the same at the World Cup but they certainly have as good a chance as any team of doing so.

Particularly with an in-form Ronaldo.

Can Ronaldo continue to score at his current pace? Let us know in the comments below.