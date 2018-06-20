Portugal 1-0 Morocco: 5 things we learned as Ronaldo sends Morocco out

REUTERS/Carl Recine

Separated geographically by only a small stretch of water, there proved to be only one player dividing these countries on the football pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo once again scored a goal in the fourth minute to put the Portuguese into a commanding position from the outset. It may have taken him an extra 28 seconds to score in this game, but it was his 85th international goal, overtaking Ferenc Puskás as the outright, second-highest scorer at this level.

Having failed to deliver consistently in a World Cup tournament prior to this summer, Ronaldo has set a high benchmark during the early fixtures.

Whilst we already knew Ronaldo was quite good at football, however, what else did we learn from Morocco’s unfortunate demise?