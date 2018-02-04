header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

04 Feb 2018

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics: Lineups, preview & prediction (February 4 2018)

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics: Lineups, preview & prediction (February 4 2018)

The Boston Celtics hope Kyrie Irving is available Sunday when they face the Portland Trail Blazers looking for a fourth straight victory.

Jump To

(Photo credit: Rene Schwietzke)

Kyrie Irving has missed the last two games with a quad contusion, but the Celtics (38-15) have not missed him thanks to the efforts of Terry Rozier. The third-year guard followed up his first career triple-double with a career-high 31 points Friday night in a 119-110 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Rozier has been superb in his first two starts as a pro, totaling 48 points, 18 rebounds and 12 assists while shooting nine of 14 from 3-point range. Boston have also outscored opponents by a staggering 63 points in the 68 minutes he has played in those wins.

Irving, who averages 24.9 points and 5.0 assists, is listed as day-to-day, but with fellow guards Marcus Smart and Shane Larkin also sidelined, the Celtics are extremely thin at a position where the Trail Blazers have their biggest strength offensively.

Portland (29-23), though, are coming off their worst loss of the season as they were manhandled 130-105 by Toronto on Friday night to kick off a three-game road swing. Damian Lillard, C. J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic combined for 73 points, but their teammates accounted for just 32 on nine-of-28 shooting as the Trail Blazers allowed a season-high 19 3-pointers and had a four-game winning streak snapped.

McCollum remained hot after his career-high 50-point effort against Chicago on Wednesday night, hitting nine of 16 shots, and has averaged 27.0 points on 57.0 percent shooting over his last five games. 

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy