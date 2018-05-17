Poll: Who wins Thursday night footy, the Panthers or Tigers?

Picture credit: Rute Martins of Leoa's Photography & S. Taheri

It's Cleary vs Cleary, Watene-Zelezniak vs Watene-Zelezniak and two big cats doing battle when the Wests Tigers roll onto Mulgoa Road to take on the high-flying Penrith Panthers.

Both sides have performed above expectations so far in 2018, but who will add two more points with a big win in Round 11 Thursday night footy?