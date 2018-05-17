header decal
17 May 2018

Poll: Who wins Thursday night footy, the Panthers or Tigers?

It's the battle of the big cats out at Panthers Stadium, but who's going to take home the two competition points?

Picture credit: Rute Martins of Leoa's Photography & S. Taheri

It's Cleary vs Cleary, Watene-Zelezniak vs Watene-Zelezniak and two big cats doing battle when the Wests Tigers roll onto Mulgoa Road to take on the high-flying Penrith Panthers.

Both sides have performed above expectations so far in 2018, but who will add two more points with a big win in Round 11 Thursday night footy?

