header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

15 Apr 2018

Poll: Which Parramatta Eels player would you drop?

Poll: Which Parramatta Eels player would you drop?

With changes predicted amongst the Eels playing group before Round Seven, if you were in charge, which player would be the first you'd drop from the side?

Jump To

Picture credit: Mouldy Sponge

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy