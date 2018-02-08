header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

08 Feb 2018

Poll: Which new signing is the most exciting?

Poll: Which new signing is the most exciting?

With the usual array of big names on the move to new clubs over the off-season, which key new recruit is the most exciting of all?

Jump To

Picture Credit: Bidgee

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy