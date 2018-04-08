header decal
08 Apr 2018

Poll: Did Nathan Brown go too far in his post-game press conference?

Poll: Did Nathan Brown go too far in his post-game press conference?

It's the less than subtle sledge that has distinctly divided opinion amongst rugby league fans everywhere.

Picture credit: Nathan Youngson

Nathan Brown minced no words when he responded to criticism from Wayne Bennett by suggesting if the former Knights coach had "thought with his big head rather than his little head" he (Brown) would not have to "rebuild the joint." 

Was his comment fair given Bennett started the verbal slanging match, or did it go too far?

