Poland vs Colombia: 5 things to look forward to

For Colombia and Poland, this is it.

Los Cafeteros' 2-1 loss to Japan whilst playing with ten men and Poland's sloppy defeat at the hands of Senegal by the same scoreline Tuesday have turned Group H upside down.

These sides meet Sunday in Kazan essentially playing for their World Cup lives, instead of determining which would be kings of the group.

One would expect the intensity to be high and sense of urgency even greater, especially for Poland, which showed little of both in their opener.

For Colombia, James Rodriguez's sore calf remains an issue and just how much he'll play after not starting against Japan again remains uncertain.

Here are five things to keep in mind as you come to the game: