Poland 0-3 Colombia: 5 things we learned

REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Poland are out of the World Cup after a disastrous defeat to Colombia in Kazan.

After two games, Adam Nawalka's side remain pointless and can make a reasonable claim to be the worst side in the tournament, trudging through consecutive defeats and conceding five goals.

Of course, the loss of Kamil Glik was hardly beneficial. But the manner of his injury, picked up attempting to overhead kick a ball after a training session had finished, summed up the Polish World Cup adventure.

For Colombia, though, this was a return to the sort of football that we saw in Brazil four years ago.

Perennial dark horses, Los Cafeteros always seem to thrive when expectations are low. Now, however, those expectations will be on the rise and, should they make it through to the knock-out stages, they could cause problems for unsuspecting opponents.

In a game that provided the first major scalp of the tournament, here are five things we learned.