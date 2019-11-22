Pokemon Sword and Shield: How to evolve Applin and find Sweet/Tart Apple!

Pokemon Sword and Shield are finally here! Released last night for players all across the world players are finally able to explore the Galar region in hopes of becoming the new Pokemon master.

Like any Pokemon game, there are certain NPC's that players are able to talk to, and these in-game players grant you unique rewards for simply talking to them!

One of the newest Pokemon in the game is Applin, a cute Pokemon inspired by an apple! It involves a rather tricky process to evolve it so we'll take you through how too!

Special Evolution

SPICY - Feed your pokemon homemade curry!

Most Pokemon evolve into their stronger forms simply by levelling them up to a certain level. However, some Pokemon like the Eevee line requires a special item for it to trigger that evolution screen.

Applin is one of these Pokemon and it requires a Sweet or Tart Apple for it to evolve.

Applin also has a unique version depending on the game you are playing; it will evolve into Flapple if you are playing Pokemon Sword and it will evolve into Appletun if you are playing Shield.

Where Do I Get The Apple?

In order to get the Tart/Sweet Apple, you will need to proceed to Hammerlocke city which is only accessible after you complete the third gym battle.

Once you get to this location you want to find the Pokemon centre and head left. After this keep going until you find a trainer nestled with the grass and that is who you need to talk too.

After some dialogue between the two of you, the trainer will grant you the apple depending on the game you have! And there it is, now you should have the evolved Applin which is one of the most unique typings in the game at grass-dragon.

